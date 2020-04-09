Devinder Vihar stands in solidarity with its staff working amid lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:31 IST

Almost three weeks after the country observed Janata Curfew on March 22 and came together to honour and show support for frontline workers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request, residents of Devinder Vihar in Sector 56 have continued with the practice. Every evening at 5pm, residents of the complex — one of the oldest residences in the city— come out in their balconies and clap for the sanitation workers and maintenance staff of the condominium who are working amid the ongoing lockdown announced to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

“It started off as a one-day exercise with the Janta Curfew, but has now become a routine practice. Residents come out in their balconies on their own at 5pm and start clapping for the sanitation workers and other workers,” Colonel(retired) TS Raghav, president Devinder Vihar Army Officers’ Welfare Association (DVAOWA), said. The routine, Col(retd) Raghav said, was the residents’ way of expressing gratitude to those who were working and providing essential services amid the unprecedented circumstances.

The condominium has also paid incentives to all its working staff members. Further, it has also waived off the monthly rent for shops within the complex that are shut due to the lockdown. “We have paid an additional incentive to all staffers as a token of our gratitude towards them. All workers are provided tea and biscuits twice a day,” he said.

In view of the lockdown, the apartment has cut down the strength of its non-essential staff and provided all staff members accommodation within the condominium to cut exposure with the outside world. “ Only those staff members who have their families outside go out, and we ensure that they are thoroughly sanitised when they return to the complex. Gloves and masks have been handed over to all members of the staff,” Col(retd) Raghav said.

The condominium has appointed representatives for all 18 towers to help out residents in need. These tower representatives are responsible for the overall welfare of residents and keep a special tab on elderly citizens.

The condominium has a Kendriya Bhandar (a government-run consumer cooperative society), two grocery and vegetable shops, and a chemist shop within the complex which cater to the daily needs of residents.

While there was a shortage of supplies in the initial days of the lockdown, the situation has improved now and the complex is geared up in case the lockdown is extended. “Initially, people had started hoarding and items would run out in the stores. The shops were stocked again and shopkeepers were asked to ensure that they don’t let the same family buy too many units of any essential item. There would be no shortage of any kind, even if the lockdown were to continue for extra week or two,” said Raghav.

The floor around the society’s shopping complex been marked to facilitate social distancing. “We have made circled markings on the floor at two-metres part from each other so that social distancing can be maintained while people wait in queues,” he added.

The entry of food and courier delivery agents has been restricted to the gates. All persons entering the building go through thermal scanning and are required to use hand sanitizers. Soap and water us also placed at the gates for people to wash their hands. A poster with the dos and don’ts has been displayed at the entrance gate of the complex. The entire complex is sanitised with a chemical solution every day. The lifts are disinfected four times a day.

The RWA is strictly ensuring that everyone abides by the lockdown rules and doesn’t venture out unnecessarily. “We are in touch with the district administration and the police. Police officers, in fact, came to the complex and reminded people to abide by the rules since some people were not following them with sincerity. We also regularly make announcements via loudspeakers and remind people to abide by the lockdown rules,” Colonel(retired) PK Katyal, vice-president of the RWA, said.