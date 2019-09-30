e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Differences arise over distribution of tickets, BJP says no division in ranks

gurugram Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:47 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
Hindustantimes
         

The differences over distribution of tickets in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the fore on Monday, just before the list of 78 candidates was announced by the party in Delhi. Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal, who is considered close to Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, warned that ignoring Singh could cause heavy damage to the party in south Haryana.

Aggarwal, whose own fate as a contestant in the October 21 assembly election is still to be decided, tweeted around 4pm, “@Rao_InderjitS’ ji ki andhekhi party ko pad sakti hai bhari. Dakshin Haryana mein ho sakta hai bhari nuksan (Ignoring Rao Inderjit Singh could cause heavy damage to party in south Haryana).” He posted another tweet over how tickets should be distributed.

The statement by Aggarwal assumes significance as the BJP had refused to accommodate Gurgaon MP’s demand for ticket to his daughter and his supporters in around 10 constituencies of Ahirwal region.

A senior party leader, privy to the matter, said that Singh on Sunday and during the last week had a string of meetings with BJP top brass and sought ticket for his daughter Arti Rao and other supporters. He was joined by Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, who was also seeking ticket for his son. Both these names were not on the list of candidates announced on Monday. Aggarwal’s tweet at a crucial time was seen as a sign of serious discontent by party leaders as well as political observers, he added.

In the past too, Singh has a history of taking on the party high command particularly if there is a challenge to his political turf in south Haryana. In 2014, he had shifted allegiance from the Congress to the BJP after fighting a running battle with then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

However, when asked about the outburst by Aggarwal, a spokesperson for Gurgaon MP downplayed his statement and said that this could be the MLA’s personal opinion. “We are in close contact with senior leadership of the party and everything will become clear soon,” he added, while he refrained from commenting on differences over distribution of tickets.

Aggarwal, however, stood by his statement and said that Singh was a tall leader of the state and his views should be respected. “I stand by what I said,” he told HT.

His stand has, however, not gone down well with the party, party insiders said, but refrained from commenting on it.

BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said that the statement by Gurgaon MLA was his personal opinion. “The Gurgaon MP is a strong leader and he does not need someone else to make statements on his behalf. This could be MLA’s personal opinion,” he said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:47 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News