e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Directors of travel firm booked for sexually harassing colleague

Directors of travel firm booked for sexually harassing colleague

gurugram Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two men, directors of a private travel company, were booked on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a colleague, a woman, in Sector 39. The police said that the woman also alleged that the company never paid her salary on time.

According to the police, the woman, who is in her late 20s, is a resident of Gurugram. She holds the position of a senior executive in the company, which is based in Sector 39.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused men used to approach her and touch her inappropriately at her seat. She also alleged that they used vulgar language in the office premises.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman said in the complaint that the men offered her a promotion if she accompanied them for a drive. When she refused to do so, they began mentally harassing her. The men asked her to accompany them on multiple occasions.”

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “We have registered a case against both the men. We are verifying the claims of the woman. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354D (any man who follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Thursday evening.

top news
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news