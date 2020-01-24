Directors of travel firm booked for sexually harassing colleague

gurugram

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:24 IST

Two men, directors of a private travel company, were booked on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a colleague, a woman, in Sector 39. The police said that the woman also alleged that the company never paid her salary on time.

According to the police, the woman, who is in her late 20s, is a resident of Gurugram. She holds the position of a senior executive in the company, which is based in Sector 39.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused men used to approach her and touch her inappropriately at her seat. She also alleged that they used vulgar language in the office premises.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman said in the complaint that the men offered her a promotion if she accompanied them for a drive. When she refused to do so, they began mentally harassing her. The men asked her to accompany them on multiple occasions.”

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “We have registered a case against both the men. We are verifying the claims of the woman. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354D (any man who follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Thursday evening.