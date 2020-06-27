District administration to impose lockdown-like restrictions on eight municipal wards in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:09 IST

The district administration on Friday identified eight municipal wards in the city as large outbreak regions (LOR) due to the high incidence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in these areas. In order to slowdown the spread of infection and break the chain of transmission, the administration has now decided to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of residents in these areas and launch an intensive public health campaign, including screening and door-to-door rapid testing, among others. The order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, also stated that socio-economic activities in these areas must not suffer because of the restrictions.

The restrictions in the large outbreak regions will come into effect from 10am on June 30 and will remain in force till July 14. The areas that have been categorised as LOR include ward no 4 (Dundahera police station road, Aggarwal Sweets Gali (Sector 21), Dundaher Community Centre Street, Vishal Mega Mart street; ward no 16 (Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madan Puri), Ward no 17 (Rattan Garden, Shivpuri), ward no 20 (Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar), ward no 21 (Baldev Nagar, Firoz Gandhi Nagar, Ravi Nagar), ward no 22 (Heera Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shivaji Park), ward no 23 (Hari Nagar, Shakti Park), ward no 35 (Nathupur Abadi).

Khatri said,”The decision has been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in those areas that have reported a high incidence of such cases. In these areas, the movement of the people will be curbed and an intense public health campaign will be carried out,”

As per the directions, industrial activity will be permitted in these areas only if the workers stay inside the factory premises. Only essential shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to be opened. Supply of essential commodities shall be managed by the zonal administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board in association with drug control officer and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

To restrict the movement of people in these areas, the police has been asked to identify exact boundaries, entry and exit points and put up barricades. If the movement of a person is unavoidable then the authorities will have to ensure Aarogya Setu application has been downloaded.

Additionally, the administration has decided to launch an intense public health campaign that includes extensive spread of information, education and communication related to Covid-19 among the people of these areas. It has also proposed to fully sanitise these areas, hold intensive sampling and rapid testing, door-to-door screening and thermal scanning of all residents. If required, children below 10, pregnant women and senior citizens can be shifted to isolation facilities, the order stated.

In another late night development, the district administration also issued a new order increasing the number of containment zones to 106 in the district. Gurugram will now have 99 containment zones, Pataudi four, Farukkhnagar one, and Sohna two such zones.