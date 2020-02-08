District administration to start campaign for Kisan Credit Card

gurugram

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:30 IST

The district administration will be issuing Kisan Credit Cards to beneficiaries of the government’s welfare scheme for farmers — Kisan Samman Nidhi —by February 23 under a special campaign. Sharing details about the campaign on Saturday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that more farmers will be added under the scheme, and existing beneficiaries will be able to increase the loan limit on request.

The Central government scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi, was launched in December 2018 and provides income support of ₹6,000 per year in instalments of ₹2,000 every four months to farmer families across the country. The responsibility of identifying beneficiary farmer families rests with the state government.

Through its campaign, the district administration will be issuing new Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to beneficiaries of the scheme. Further, farmers who have already taken advantage of KCC will be able to increase the loan limit, whereas those whose KCC has been closed due to various reasons, will be able to start their account again. The deputy commissioner also said that beneficiaries will be able to procure credit cards for fisheries farming.

Khatri said that bank and panchayat officials, as well as officials from the agriculture department, will be creating awareness about the scheme at the panchayat level by setting up camps during the campaign period. He also said that necessary instructions regarding the campaign had been shared with all banks (public sector, private, cooperative and rural banks).

He said that there were about 51,000 farmers in the Gurugram district, and around 27,028 farmers were registered under the PM Kisan Yojana.