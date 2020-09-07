DMRC conducts dry run on Yellow Line, Rapid Metro

gurugram

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:32 IST

In the run-up to the resumption of Metro services in a graded manner from Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted a dry run on the Yellow Line and the Rapid Metro Line in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Gurugram Police on Sunday.

The Gurugram police had deployed around 50 police personnel at the five Yellow Line Metro stations in Gurugram—Guru Dronacharya, Sikandarpur, MG Road, Iffco Chowk, Huda City Centre in the rehearsal. The Gurugram police said the police personnel will help in managing the entry of commuters, prevent overcrowding outside Metro stations apart from effectively managing parking areas. Everything would be done in coordination with CISF with whom the responsibility of providing security and managing crowd inside the stations primarily lies, said police officers how participated in the dress rehearsal.

“A dry run was conducted on the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, and trains ran on the two lines in the morning and evening to check the readiness of the entire system. The trains will be operational from Monday onwards,” a DMRC spokesperson said. The trains will remain run from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm, and the Metro services will be made fully operational from September 12 onwards, DMRC said.

The primary job of the Gururam police would be to ensure commuters follow the prescribed safeguards against Covid-19 such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing .“For now, around 50 personnel will be deployed at the Delhi Metro stations who will work in coordination with CISF. During the rehearsal, markings were made at a distance of one-metre for commuters to stand on,” said inspector Ramesh Kumar, station house officer, Metro police station.

“Personnel from nearest police station will control the crowd and manage the parking space outside the Metro stations,” said KK Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram. The police said personnel from the nearest Metro stations will also oversee crowds outside eleven stations of Rapid Metro, which runs from Cyber Hub to Sector 56 along the Golf Course road.

The Gurugram health department, which will provide medical assistance to the commuters, said it has installed notice boards details of the nearest urban health centres on all five metro stations on the Yellow Line which are expected to see heavy rush. Chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said that as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by the DMRC all commuters will be screened and those who have flu-like symptoms or higher than normal body temperature would be asked to visit the nearest public health centre.

“We also held a detailed meeting in which the medical officers were told that they must provide assistance to commuters, and samples for Covid-19 testing should be collected of symptomatic passengers at the health centres,” said Dr Yadav said.