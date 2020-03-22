e-paper
Doctor who collected samples at Civil Hospital tests positive

gurugram Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:55 IST
Archana Mishra
A 35-year-old woman doctor deployed at the sample collection laboratory in Civil Hospital, Sector 10, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. She is currently admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Another person, a 25-year-old man from Palam Vihar, who had returned from London on March 18, also tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at another private hospital.

The district health department on Sunday said that the total count of infected persons in the city had reached eight now.

“Two patients, including one of our doctors, have been confirmed positive by National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Sunday morning,” Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said. “The doctor was admitted to the isolation ward of the private hospital on March 20. She used to take samples at Civil Hospital. We are taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of our doctors,” he said. The department has collected two samples from her family, which includes a child and husband.

The male patient was in London January onwards and had returned to India on March 18. “He developed flu-like symptoms after he reached the city. He approached the health team on March 19 and was admitted the next day.” A sample from his wife has been collected and she has been advised to quarantine herself at home. Earlier this week, six cases were reported from the city, including patients with a travel history abroad and their contacts.

Also, 72 Indian nationals from European countries arrived at the quarantine facility in SGT Medical College, Chandu Budhera. “We are conducting their physical examinations and taking samples when necessary,” Punia said.

