Home / Gurugram / Domestic help held for stealing jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from resident of Sector 43

Domestic help held for stealing jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from resident of Sector 43

gurugram Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police on Friday night arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from her employer’s house in Sector 43 in March this year.

According to the police, they had received a complaint from a resident of Sector 43, who alleged that his daughter-in-law’s diamond and gold ornaments had gone missing from her dressing table drawer. A case of theft was registered at Sushant Lok police station on March 27, said the police.

The complainant had told the police that the ornaments were last seen kept in a drawer on March 10 and when the daughter-in-law checked again on March 27, they were not there. The domestic help had allegedly stopped coming to their house after March 10, which was the day when Holi was celebrated.

On Friday, a team from Sushant Lok police station arrested the domestic help, Bharti Mandal, from the slum areas of Saraswati Kunj and allegedly recovered the stolen items from her possession.

The police said they received a tip-off from one of the informers that Mandal had tried to sell the diamond ornaments but the shopkeeper had asked her for the bill. She was sharing the pictures of the stolen jewellery with several people that were shared by the informer with the police.

During questioning, it was revealed that Bharti Mandal worked in apartments for short periods, allegedly stole money and ornaments and then left work. She was allegedly involved in more than 10 house thefts from Gurugram from areas such as Sushant Lok, South City 1 and 2, Sector 43, Golf Course Road and Sector 45.

Sangwan said she has been jailed twice in the past and was lodged in Bhondsi jail for seven months. A local court remanded her in jail custody for 14 days. The police are investigating if Mandal had accomplices in the crime.

