DTCP carries out reshuffle of its staffers

gurugram

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:57 IST

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has carried out a minor reshuffle and shifted more than 10 of its officers, including a few of the ones in Gurugram, across the state.

As per the DTCP order issued on December 31, Anil Malik, assistant town planner (ATP), Gurugram, has been transferred to Rewari; Mahipal, ATP, Gurugram has been shifted to Nuh; Ved Prakash, district town planner(DTP), Sirsa, has been transferred to Nuh and Mohan Singh, DTP, Jhajjar, has been given the additional charge of Bhiwani.

In a related developement, Haryana government has also given RS Bhath, DTP, enforcement, the additional charge of the newly constituted Municipal Corporation of Manesar.

The transfer order of Bhath was issued by AK Singh, principal secretary, DTCP. The order stated that he was being given the additional charge of Municipal Corporation of Manesar as DTP but no additional remuneration would be paid to him.

When asked about his role in the new corporation, Bhath said that planning new infrastructure in urban areas, aligning the existing infrastructure with new projects and developing a plan for villages and urban areas would be his primary objectives.

Bhath also said that he would also take strict action against illegal colonies coming up in and around Manesar. Bhath said that being in charge of the enforcement wing will help him as the entire machinery can be used against illegal colonies and constructions in Manesar.

“Both DTCP and the newly formed corporation will try to minimise illegal colonisations and action would be taken on priority. We have already carried out several drives in the outskirts of Gurugram but now the focus would be on Manesar while we consolidate the result of actions taken in Sohna, Badshahpur, Bhondsi, and adjoining areas,” he said.