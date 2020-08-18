DTP threatened during demolition drive in Sector 72A

gurugram

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:30 IST

The district town planner (DTP) was allegedly threatened on Tuesday by the developers of an unauthorised colony during a demolition drive in Sector 72 A.

DTCP officials said, notwithstanding the resistance, the colony and offices of property developers were demolished by the team. Criminal action would be also be taken against the violators for trying to hinder the work of government officials.

Officials said that the incident took place when a team of DTCP officials started a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Sector 72A. The area has been designated by the department as an open space zone by the DTCP.

“Two persons, who appeared to be developers, tried to stop the demolition work and threatened us for carrying out demolition work. We reasoned with them and tried to make them understand that these constructions were in violation of government rules and need to be demolished. We shall initiate criminal action against them. A complaint for an FIR would be submitted to the police in this regard on Wednesday,” said RS Bhath, DTP, adding that action against illegal constructions across the city will continue.

This is the second incident in which the district town planning team targeted during a demolition drive. Two weeks back, a property owner had hit the official while a demolition was being carried out in Dharmpur village.

The DTCP team on Tuesday also cleared five-acre area being illegally developed without any permission from the government. Two temporary tin shed offices, two permanent rooms and a tin boundary wall were demolished by the team, which was supported by a large team of city police. Officials said that road network and sewer network was also demolished and the forest officials were asked to shift the plants in the area as well.

Earlier on Monday, a demolition drive was carried out in Budhera village where farm houses were being developed in a 12-acre area. Bhath said that seven large boundary walls and one big office, which was illegally developed in the form of farm house, were demolished