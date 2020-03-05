Evoking beauty and love through thumri

gurugram

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:48 IST

For Indian classical singer Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady, singing runs in the family. Her talent was discovered by her neighbour in Mumbai when she was just three years of age. Since then, she has performed across the world, won several scholarships as well as performed as a child backstage singer for Mr India.

Kilpady’s career spans over two decades, specialising in thumri and Jaipur’s Atrauli Gharana. She has been groomed by the likes of gurus such as the late Pandit Jialal Vasant, Srimati Manik Bhide and Dr Amita Sen, under whom she completed her thumri training in poorab ang.

“The satisfaction you get when you see the audience enjoying your music is priceless. When you take the audience on a musical journey, you know that they will go back home happier and that you have been able to connect with them,” said Kilpady, a Sector-47 resident, who is also an architecture graduate from Mumbai university. She initially worked with a firm for some time but continued her training and performances as a singer along with that.

One of Kilpady’s earliest concerts was as a 20-year-old college student. She performed for three hours, along with musical accompanists on stage. “I was nervous because in the crowd there consisted of critics, and it was a big stage. But in the end, it turned out fine and I received some good feedback,” she said.

The artist has also performed at Pancham Nishad Pratah Swar in Mumbai, an early morning concert for classical music that begins at 6.30am in Ravindra Natya Mandir.

“I remember that the day I sang was also the day that Mumbai Marathon was being held. Their track passed by the venue. As such, I thought there wouldn’t be much of a crowd. But then there was such big one that I was pleasantly surprised,” said the mother of two.

Kilpady believes one should keep on learning. In line with her belief, she continues to train as a singer with Srimati Manya Sundaram in Varanasi.

“I go down to her place three or four times a year and train under her. It is a complete gurukul style of learning where you stay with the guru for days,” she said.

The artist spent nine years in south-east Asia, where she lived and performed in cities, such as Jakarta, Singapore and Kuala Lampur.

For a short while, she even taught Hindustani classical vocals at the prestigious Temple of Fine Arts in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. She also collaborated with London-based composer Niraj Chag, who mixes Indian classical music with contemporary beats.

The artist did a tour of the USA and UK in 2004-2005 and 2007 when she performed in cities like Philadephia, New Jersey, Houston, Manchester, Brighton and others.

In the country, she has performed in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Varanasi and Mysore.