Extortionist fires in sweet shop, demands ₹50,000

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:40 IST

A man with a criminal history allegedly fired four rounds in a famous sweet shop in Dundahera market near Udyog Vihar on Sunday night in an attempt to demand monthly protection money—amounting to ₹50,000 —from the shop’s owner. No one was injured in the shooting, the police said.

The suspect was yet to be arrested on Monday evening.

According to the police, the suspect identified himself to the shop owner as Goga and demanded ₹50,000 as protection money every month. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

The shop owner said that around 10.20pm on Sunday, the man entered the shop wearing a helmet and carrying a countrymade pistol.

“I was talking to our cashier when he entered the shop. He called me aside and demanded ₹50,000 as protection money and said that if I refused, he would ‘show me a trailer’. I said I didn’t have any cash, following which he pointed the pistol at the delivery counter and shot four rounds. The bullets hit the counter and the wall; fortunately, we escaped unhurt,” the shop owner said, requesting anonymity.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the owner informed the police control room and a team from Udyog Vihar police station reached the spot. “Though the suspect was wearing a helmet, the crime teams could identify him. He is a frequent visitor to the shop and has ordered food and sweets from them; he has even requested a discount in the past,” the ACP said.

The police said Goga has been arrested several times for extortion bids, snatching, attempt to murder and robberies, and is currently out on bail. They added that after the arrest of Kaushal, a wanted gangster, several local gangs are now trying to establish their supremacy in the city by threatening people for protection money.

An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under sections 387 (extortion), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, the police said.

Singh said that they have not ruled out the involvement of Aakash Yadav, another gangster, who is also out on bail and wanted in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion are registered against him.

“We are surveilling a few mobile numbers and are questioning locals for further details. We have conducted raids at suspected locations, but Goga is on the run,” Singh said.

The police said that they were also looking into the involvement of insiders and have questioned the staff.

In several past incidents of extortion involving traders and businessmen, members associated with notorious gangster Kaushal had been involved, the police said. Last month, the police had arrested Kaushal and when in custody, he allegedly shared details of his close aides who were operating in the city.

The police had received several complaints from businessmen and traders that Kaushal was threatening them and demanding protection money.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 02:40 IST