Factory owner robbed of car at gunpoint

gurugram

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:34 IST

Four unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a factory owner of his car at gunpoint in Sector 10 Sunday night. The police said one of the suspects fired a gunshot in the air to intimidate the victim before fleeing with his car.

The stolen car was recovered on Monday, but the suspects are yet to be arrested, the police said.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 8pm when the victim, Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Laxmi Garden, Rajendra Park, was returning from his factory in Kadipur Industrial Area. The police said he had reached near a school in Sector 10 when an SUV, in which the four suspects were seated, blocked his path, forcing him to stop his car.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “One of the suspects alighted from the SUV and walked up to the victim’s car— a Hyundai i20. He pointed a gun at the victim and fired a gunshot in the air to intimidate him. The victim then stepped out of the car. The suspect then got behind the wheel of the car and drove towards Pataudi road. The other suspects in the SUV followed behind him.”

The police said the Yadav told them that ₹ 40,000 cash was kept in the dashboard of his car.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Probe has found that the suspects abandoned the victim’s car near Dhanwapur, from where it was recovered on Monday. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects. One gunshot was fired in the air during the incident, but no persons were injured.”

A case was registered under sections 379 A (punishment for snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at sector 10 A police station on Monday, said the police.