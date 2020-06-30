e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Factory owner robbed of car at gunpoint

Factory owner robbed of car at gunpoint

gurugram Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a factory owner of his car at gunpoint in Sector 10 Sunday night. The police said one of the suspects fired a gunshot in the air to intimidate the victim before fleeing with his car.

The stolen car was recovered on Monday, but the suspects are yet to be arrested, the police said.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 8pm when the victim, Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Laxmi Garden, Rajendra Park, was returning from his factory in Kadipur Industrial Area. The police said he had reached near a school in Sector 10 when an SUV, in which the four suspects were seated, blocked his path, forcing him to stop his car.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “One of the suspects alighted from the SUV and walked up to the victim’s car— a Hyundai i20. He pointed a gun at the victim and fired a gunshot in the air to intimidate him. The victim then stepped out of the car. The suspect then got behind the wheel of the car and drove towards Pataudi road. The other suspects in the SUV followed behind him.”

The police said the Yadav told them that ₹ 40,000 cash was kept in the dashboard of his car.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Probe has found that the suspects abandoned the victim’s car near Dhanwapur, from where it was recovered on Monday. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects. One gunshot was fired in the air during the incident, but no persons were injured.”

A case was registered under sections 379 A (punishment for snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at sector 10 A police station on Monday, said the police.

top news
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats
FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats
Villagers at Indo-Nepal border use Nepalese SIM cards to beat network blues
Villagers at Indo-Nepal border use Nepalese SIM cards to beat network blues
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In