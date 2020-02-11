e-paper
Gurugram: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

gurugram Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after a pickup truck allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near Jhund Sarai crossing in Farrukhnagar. Police said the motorcyclist died on the spot. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The deceased was identified as Anuj Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a private company in the city. According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm when the victim was on his way to meet a colleague.

Police said colleague Akshay Kumar had to run an errand and had called Anuj to the Jhund Sarai crossing. In the police complaint, Akshay said Anuj was about to negotiate a turn near the crossing, when a pickup truck, which was speeding past a tempo, hit his motorcycle.

“He fell on the road and injured his arms and legs. I called an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The pick-up truck driver stopped his truck for a moment before speeding away,” Akshay stated in the FIR.

Police said the truck driver was yet to be arrested. “The number of his vehicle has been traced. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of regional transport officials,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday, said police.

This month at least 12 people have died in hit-and-run accidents across Gurugram.

