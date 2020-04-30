Faridabad reports its first death due to Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:29 IST

A 68-year-old man, who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, died on the same day in Faridabad while undergoing treatment for several other ailments, the district administration said on Thursday. Officials said he was the first Covid-19 patient to die in the district, which has reported a total of 53 cases so far.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner (DC) of Faridabad, said that the man was undergoing treatment for several comorbidities, including lung infection, diabetes, hypertension and respiratory disease, as a result of which his treatment got difficult and he passed away on Tuesday. “A private laboratory had tested him positive on the same day. However, we had sent his samples to a government hospital, which confirmed his positive status on Thursday,” he said. “The man was suffering from several comorbidities. However, he died due to the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This is first Covid-19 death recorded in the district,” said Yadav.

Faridabad also reported another case of Covid-19 on Thursday. Previously, on Wednesday, four cases were reported, including a 44-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son from Sector 28. The woman’s husband, who is a CEO of a health institute in Delhi, had tested positive on Monday.

Another 46-year-old man from Badkhal village, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March at Nizamuddin in Delhi, also tested positive on Wednesday. His first test had come back negative. The fourth case was that of a 25-year-old woman from Dabua colony, who worked with an NGO in Delhi.

All four had links to Delhi and have been admitted in Faridabad’s ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. Faridabad has sealed its five borders with Delhi till May 3 to stop the movement of people entering the city from the Capital, where more than 3,000 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far.

Yadav said at least 819 people in Faridabad have been put under surveillance till date and 2,488 people are on surveillance for Influenza-like Illness. “We had sent the samples of 2,882 people, of which 53 have tested positive, 2,665 have tested negative and the results of 164 are awaited. Five people are currently hospitalised,” said Yadav.

At least 3,753 people are currently under home quarantine in Faridabad, said the police. The infected people have been admitted in ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, while 1,139 have completed a surveillance period of 28 days. Officials said their team has traced 499 close contacts of the people who tested positive so far in the district.

KK Rao, Faridabad commissioner of police, said they have formed special teams for keeping a strict vigil in and around the city and monitoring movement of people in identified zones. “Police personnel are working with medical teams at the micro-level to stop the spread of coronavirus and have formed teams for surveys. After an ASHA worker and police personnel were thrashed by some miscreants during a door-to-door survey, we have ensured that police team is deployed in all the areas where the survey is being conducted,” he said.