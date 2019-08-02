Faridabad to get bus service, control centre this year

gurugram

Aug 02, 2019

The Faridabad Smart City body will launch two major projects this year, in a bid to boost infrastructure and public transport in the city — an integrated command centre akin to the one under construction in Gurugram, and a bus system along the lines of the Gurugaman service.

The Faridabad Smart City Mission Limited (FSCML) will launch the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) by October, and the bus system by December, officials familiar with the matter said.

While most projects under the Faridabad Smart City mission are concentrated over a 126 acre area in sectors 19, 20, 28, 21 B and 21 D, earmarked for ‘area based development’ (ABP), the ICCC and upcoming bus service are two of the three pan city solutions currently in the pipeline, FSCML officials said. The third includes a citywide network of fibre-optic cables, approximately 350km long, and covering over 500 spots in the city, a project currently at the tendering stage. This network will ensure uninterrupted and efficient connectivity for the ICCC.

Built at a cost of Rs 159 crore (including operation and maintenance charges for five years), the ICCC is going to be located on the first floor of Nain Sadan building in Sector 20 A where FMSCL is also based. “It was initially supposed to become operational in December but we might launch earlier, in October, as work is going smoothly,” said Monika Gupta, deputy CEO, FMSCL.

The ICCC will initially be used for surveillance and traffic management, FSCML officials said, but over time will bring other utilities such as waste, water and power on board. According to information shared by the FMSCL, the ICCC will oversee a traffic control system, including automated red light violation detection, and CCTV surveillance using over 1600 cameras. “It is envisaged to be the brain for city operations and disaster management,” Garima Mittal, CEO, FMSCL, adding that it would enable authorities to respond to accidents and other mishaps in realtime.

For the intracity bus service, a special purpose vehicle called Faridabad City Transport Service Limited has already been instated. About 90 buses are proposed to become operational this year on 19 routes covering almost 150kms in the first year. Of these, nine are intracity routes which will be serviced by 50 non-ac buses. “Ten other routes have been planned to act as feeder services at various Metro stations. These will be serviced by 40 air-conditioned vehicles,” Mittal added. A detailed project report for the same was recently approved by the cabinet sub committee for infrastructure headed chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Aug 02, 2019