Farrukhnagar govt school teacher held for molesting multiple girl students

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:35 IST

A 46-year-old government school teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting and misbehaving with multiple girl students in Farrukhnagar. The police said the arrest was made after at least 40 students wrote a letter of complaint to the school principal about the goings-on, and refused to be tutored by the accused man.

The police have filed a case under relevant sections in this regard after preliminary probe. The education department also said they would consider the teacher for immediate suspension once they receive a copy of the FIR.

The police said that the accused has been a physics teacher at various government schools for at least two decades, and was recently, on August 22, transferred from a senior secondary school for boys in his hometown to the school in Farrukhnagar. He reportedly joined the school on August 24.

According to the police complaint filed by the school principal, the teacher’s alleged misdeed has adversely affected the school’s atmosphere and the students have expressed in writing that they do not want to be taught by the accused man. The principal added that the staff and residents of the village, too, were angry and wanted the teacher to be transferred to another school.

“He teaches students of classes nine and ten, including girls. Right after he joined the school, students began complaining about his misbehaviour, that he touched girl students inappropriately. Senior staff members of the school asked him to amend his behaviour towards the girl students. However, there was no change. The school’s teaching atmosphere has been ruined because of him. Students do not want to be taught by him,” the school principal stated in the police complaint, based on which a first information report (FIR) was filed.

The complaint goes on to state that the teacher also forced his students to hail a mythological demon king, which made some of them uncomfortable.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused man at the Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

Farrukhnagar station house officer Krishan Kant said the accused was arrested from the school on Monday.

“The students wrote a letter to their principal about how the teacher was misbehaving with girl students, after which he contacted the police. The accused joined the school recently and teaches physics. He is under police custody and we are interrogating him. Police are investigating the case,” Kant said.

Gurugram district education officer Indu Boken said, “Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against him. His case would be recommended for immediate suspension after we get a copy of the FIR. The teacher is in police custody. We are in touch with the police. It is a matter of deep concern.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:35 IST