Father witnesses son get run over by canter truck

gurugram

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:40 IST

Jagbir was returning home in Farrukhnagar from a market when he saw his only son 21-year-old Mohit, who was riding a TVS Apache motorcycle, get run over by a canter truck on Monday evening.

Mohit was in the second year of B.Pharma.

According to the police, Jagbir witnessed the accident and rushed his son to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The driver of the canter truck was arrested from the spot.

“He was riding his motorcycle on the side of the road. The canter truck, which was coming from Jhajjar and going towards Farrukhnagar bus stand, hit my son’s motorcycle. He fell on the road and the truck’s tyre went over him,” said Jagbir, a farmer, in the first information report.

Jagbir ran towards his son and saw him bleeding profusely through his ears and nose.

A crowd gathered around them and Mohit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday. The driver was produced before a district court and granted bail on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 04:40 IST