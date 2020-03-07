Female foetus found near Basai flyover

gurugram

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:51 IST

A female foetus, partly eaten by stray dogs, was found partially wrapped in a cloth at a garbage dump in Sector 10 of Basai area on Saturday. The police were called in when some residents spotted the foetus.

“The foetus was lying in a garbage dump below the Basai flyover at the construction site. Several stray dogs had gathered around the dump, arousing the suspicions of the area residents and passersby,” Mahesh Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, said.

A team from the Sector 10A police station reached the spot to verify the facts. “Half of the foetus had already been eaten by stray dogs by the time the team got there,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

However, when the foetus was sent to the Civil Hospital, it was found that it was female. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday, the police said.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 A police station on Saturday.

Sangwan said the DNA samples will be sent to the laboratory for forensic examination. It is possible that the parents abandoned the foetus before birth.

The police said that the foetus appeared to be around six months’ old. The CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned for clues, but no headway had been made until Saturday evening, the police said.