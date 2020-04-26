Fire at hand sanitiser production unit in Sec 37, no injuries

gurugram

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:12 IST

A hand sanitiser manufacturing unit in Sector 37 caught fire, due to a suspected short-circuit, on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire, which was put out by the fired department officials in a 70-minute operation.

Fire department officials said they received a call about the fire at 1.50pm. Two fire tenders were sent from the Sector 37 fire brigade, located less than two kilometres from the spot.

IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer, said that the fire took place at a manufacturing unit of Mirah Belle Naturals. He said that the company was primarily manufacturing hand sanitisers, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the company workers had an off on Sunday, and nobody was present inside the building during the fire. “The security guards of the company informed us about the fire. Fortunately, we were able to contain the fire in the basement of the two-storey building and prevent it from spreading to the two floors above, where highly flammable chemicals used in the manufacturing of hand sanitisers were stored,” said Kashyap.

Heavy smoke emission from the building caused a slight panic in the industrial area, initially, especially among workers staying in the vicinity, said officials.

Kashyap said that it took fire department officials around 30 minutes to control the fire and by 3pm it was completely doused. Items used in packaging hand sanitisers, furniture, and large electrical appliances were gutted in the incident.

Officials said that the company had a valid no-objection certificate from the fire department.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit and there was limited damage due to it. The company is closed for operations on Sunday. We had called the fire department who quickly doused the fire,” said Shivani Kapur, owner of Mirah Belle Naturals.