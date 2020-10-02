e-paper
Home / Gurugram / First merit list for undergraduate admissions in Haryana out

First merit list for undergraduate admissions in Haryana out

gurugram Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses in government colleges in Haryana was released on Thursday evening. Students whose names are mentioned in the merit list have time till October 6 to submit the fee online as per the revised admission schedule. The second merit list is expected to come out on October 8.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said while the first merit list had been declared, the payment gateway was yet to be made operational until Friday evening. The college’s nodal admission officer said that the state higher education department was working towards the creation of two payment gateways.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal, Government College in Sector 9, said the merit list had been prepared on the basis of the college, course, and subjection combination preferences shared by students at the time of filling the forms. “ “ Based on the results and preferences shared by students, the merit list has been prepared. While the merit list is out, the payment gateway hasn’t been started till now. The payment option will be made available soon after which students will be able to submit the fee online,” said Yadav.

Among the changes introduced this year, the option of upgrading to a better college has been done away with. Applicants admitted in a particular course during the first merit list will not be allowed to change their course/subjects even if seats remain vacant after the first merit list. “No upward mobility of preference is allowed. Such applicants can make subject/faculty change as per the schedule only after the process of open merit lists/open counselling is over subject to the availability of seats,” as per the admission directives shared on Friday.

Further, as per the revised admission rules, if an applicant has been offered admission to a particular course in the first merit list and (s)he does not submit the fee, then (s)he will not be considered in the second merit list.

“Until last year, a student had the option of moving to a college of preference if they made it to the college in subsequent merit lists. This time, however, this option is not available. If a student makes it to the merit list of a college, their name will not appear in subsequent merit lists,” said Yadav.

Such candidates will be considered in open merit list only subject to the availability of seats, he added. Open merit lists are created after the final merit list. On the basis of the physical presence of students in the counselling, colleges prepare merit lists on a daily basis.

ht epaper

