Five flyovers to come up beyond Kherki Daula toll

gurugram

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:40 IST

Tenders for the five new flyovers at IMT Manesar, Panchgaon Chowk, Bilaspur, Kapriwas and Bawal are likely to be awarded in the next three months, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday. These five are among 17 flyovers that have been proposed to be constructed by the NHAI between the Kherki Daula toll plaza and Jaipur.

Officials said that the cost of flyovers in Haryana will cost ₹220 crore.

The NHAI proposed to construct 21 flyovers between Kherki Daula and Jaipur to lower traffic congestion on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The proposal was sent by the then project director of Jaipur, NN Giri, to the NHAI headquarters.

For two years, the proposal was being deliberated upon, with officials deciding on the number of flyovers to be constructed as part of this project. “The reason for the delay was that this project involves around 21 flyovers from Kherki Daula up to Jaipur. So, we had to decide how many flyovers will be made. A decision on 17 flyovers has been taken and, the process of issuing of tenders and awarding the work will start within the next three months,” a senior NHAI official privy to the matter said.

On Wednesday, Gurugram’s member of Parliament, Rao Inderjit Singh, met Union road transport and highways minister (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, and requested him to expedite the construction of flyovers on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. “The Jaipur-Delhi national highway goes through the town of Manesar and work on the elevated highway in Manesar has been stuck for the past few months,” said Singh during the meeting.

Officials said that currently, deliberations on the budget of the project are underway and the work will be awarded soon. NHAI officials said that a detailed project report (DPR) of the entire project is being made and a traffic survey has been carried out.

GC Mathur, project director, NHAI Jaipur, said, “The flyovers are going to be constructed; there is no question about it. We had sent a proposal to the headquarters in 2018. Detailed traffic survey of the area has been done. ”

During a press conference of the Union road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, on January 24 in Manesar, senior NHAI officials had said, “Study for these flyovers is going on and DPR is in the final stage.”

The highways official also said that a DPR of all the flyovers and pedestrian bridges, coming up along the highway, are being made at the NHAI headquarters. Besides these flyovers, four pedestrian bridges will come up at Sidhrawali, Rathiwas, Shikohpur and Rampura. “The process of allocation of work seems for the pedestrian bridges is in the final stages. The pedestrian bridges will be constructed before the flyovers,” said Giri.

Rao Inderjit Singh, said, “The NHAI has not given any specific time frame for the work to start, but after discussions with the MoRTH minister, I am assured that work will start on this project as soon as possible.”