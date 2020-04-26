e-paper
Gurugram

Five landlords arrested for forcibly demanding rent

gurugram Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Five landlords were arrested at Sarawati Kunj in Sector 53 on Saturday for allegedly demanding rent from their tenants during the lockdown. The police said that the arrests were made after the tenants, all of whom are migrant workers, approached them and registered five different cases. The landlords were granted bail.

The Haryana government and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had earlier issued directions stating that landlords in the city should not demand house rent for one month from migrant workers, students and paramedics. In an order issued earlier this month, the authorities had stated that if any landlord was found forcing his tenants to vacate, he would be liable to face strict criminal action.

According to the police, the tenants came to the station to complain about their landlords on Saturday. Five separate cases were registered based on statements recorded by Raju from Delhi, and Alibudin Seikh, Rabirul, Armaan Seikh and Jiyar Ali from West Bengal. They work as daily wagers in Gurugram. The complainants alleged that they were paying rent between ₹600 and ₹1,500 every month.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station, said, “The complainants alleged that their landlords were forcibly demanding rent from them. On Saturday, we received five different complaints and arrested the men. We are investigating the matter.”

Cases were registered against the men under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 53 police station on Saturday.

