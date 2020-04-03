Five new Covid-19 cases reported in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:20 IST

Five new Covid-19 cases were reported from the city on Thursday. It includes a 38-year-old man from old Gurugram, who attended the Tableeghi Jamat congregation in Delhi.

He is one of the 10 persons, who were identified by the police on Wednesday night for attending the congregation. Their samples were sent for testing. All of them are under quarantine at Sector 9 health facility while the positive case was admitted to the Sector 10 Civil Hospital.

“The patient has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, Sector 10, for treatment,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

According to him, four other residents were confirmed Covid-19 positive on Thursday night. It includes a 45-year-old man, a resident of Sun City, who had travelled to Bombay. His father, a 70-year-old man, has also been tested Covid19 positive while the mother has been tested negative. Punia said, “The man has contracted the virus in Bombay and it was transmitted to his father. Since the family comes from a defence background they have decided to get treatment at Army Hospital in Delhi.”

The two 22-year-old women, residents of Jharsa, who worked as a nurse with a private hospital of the city have also been confirmed positive. “They are admitted in the private hospital,” confirmed Punia. As per the health bulletin, 86 samples were sent to PGIMS Rohtak on Wednesday, out of which 5 were confirmed positive on Thursday night.

The total active cases in the city has reached a count of 15, of which 9 have recovered and have been discharged. In the last eight days, no new positive cases were reported from the city.