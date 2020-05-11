Five-year-old among three new Covid-19 cases; Gurugram’s total count reaches 145

gurugram

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:29 IST

A five-year-old girl from Basai Enclave was among the three new cases that tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday. The two other positive cases include a man from Krishna Nagar and another from Sector 105.

A total of 145 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Gurugram so far of which 67 persons have been discharged.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, district chief medical officer (CMO), said, “Three positive cases have been reported on Monday. A five-year-old from Basai Enclave contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus from her mother, who had tested positive last week. The mother and daughter were in contact with the family of a Covid-19 positive man who works as a driver for Delhi Police.” The man had confirmed positive for Covid-19 on May 3. In April, a two-year-old boy, a resident of Jharsa, had tested positive for the deadly infection, and was the youngest Covid-19 patient in Gurugram. Last week, he was discharged from the Covid-19 facility at SGT Medical College Hospital along with his mother.

A 45-year-old bank employee, a resident of Krishna Colony, also tested positive for Covid-19. CMO Punia said the man was in contact with a colleague who was admitted to a private hospital last week after testing positive for Covid-19. The colleague has now been shifted to ESIC hospital.

The health team is trying to trace the contacts of man from Sector 105 who tested positive on Monday. The man works as a taxi driver. “We are still probing how the man contracted the virus. Based on the information he gave, he used to visit a milk booth in his neighbourhood from where he seemed to have contracted the infection. The contact tracing in the case, however, is ongoing,” the CMO said.

The district health team on Monday collected 139 samples for testing. Till now, over 8,356 samples have been collected in Gurugram as a part of contact tracing, targeted and random sampling. Out of these, 7,738 have tested negative, while test results are awaited for 473 samples. As many as 61 persons are under institutional quarantine in a Sector 9 facility.

FOURTH COVID FATALITY IN FARIDABAD

A 65-year-old man died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Faridabad on Monday. This is the fourth Covid-19 death in the district. The man was a Sector 18 resident, and his death is the second Covid-19 fatality in the district in the last two days after a 72-year-old died of the virus on Sunday. Six more people also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Faridabad, and the total number of cases in the district is now 102.