Forms for affordable housing to be available online, allotment on first- come, first-served basis

gurugram

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:56 IST

To streamline the allotment of flats in affordable housing projects, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to make application forms available online and make their submission possible through a portal or a website. The department will be developing an online module for this purpose and directions have already been given to the IT wing, DTCP officials said. The move comes in the wake of multiple complaints by home buyers in the allotment of affordable homes and non-availability of forms. The flats should be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis on pre-defined rates, the department said.

On February 18, KM Pandurang, director, DTCP issued directions for the creation of online system to provide applications forms for affordable housing projects through an online portal. This module will be developed by the

IT wing and it will ensure that home buyers can purchase and submit these forms online. Till the time the online module becomes operational, the applications forms would be made available at the office of senior town planner in their respective areas.

Directions in this regard were issued to senior town planners of Faridabad, Rohtak, Panchkula and Hisar, said DTCP officials.

As per the direction issued by the DTCP, “The applications shall be invited online through STP of the respective circle and then allotment shall be made by the colonizer. The first draw of lots shall be held within four months from the date of first advertisement and there shall be a gap of at least three months between any two such advertisements. After three such attempts by STP, the coloniser will make allotment of flats on a first-come, first-served basis but on pre-defined rates.”

Senior DTCP officials said that the decision has been taken after a number of complaints were lodged by home buyers that application forms for affordable housing projects were not being made available, and also flats were being sold on premium.

“The decision has been taken to streamline the allotment of flats in affordable housing projects and to ensure genuine buyers can get these. The work on online module has also been started and till then forms would be available at the STP office,” said Amrik Singh, senior town planner.