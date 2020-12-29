e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Four booked for hurling casteist slurs, threatening to kill Dalit man

Four booked for hurling casteist slurs, threatening to kill Dalit man

gurugram Updated: Dec 29, 2019 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
The police, on Saturday, booked four men for allegedly using casteist slurs against a 41-year-old Dalit man and threatening to kill him over a property dispute in Farrukhnagar’s Patli village. The police, on Sunday, said they were yet to verify the complainant’s claims.

According to the police, Vinod Kumar, the victim and complainant, is the head of Patli village’s Dalit community. The incident took place on Thursday after a panchayat was called to discuss a property dispute involving the suspect and another man.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that on Thursday, around 12pm, a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) came to inspect the plots distributed by the panchayat to villagers. During the visit, Kumar allegedly told the BDPO that one of the suspects was illegally occupying someone else’s plot.

“I went and called all the parties involved in the dispute to meet the BDPO,” he stated in the first information report (FIR). The victim alleged that the main suspect man, who was illegally occupying the plot, got angry with him for contacting the officer. Around 10pm, he and three other friends of his went to the victim’s house and allegedly hurled abusive and casteist slurs at him. “They also threatened to kill me. I did not open the door of the house as I feared they might harm my family and I,” Kumar said.

A case was registered against the accused men under Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Farrukhnagar station house officer (SHO) Rajender Kumar said the police were yet to arrest the suspects. “We are verifying the claims of the complainant,” he said.

