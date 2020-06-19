Four, including 3 children, killed by tractor on Sohna-Palwal Road

gurugram

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:32 IST

Three children and their father were killed after a tractor-trolley allegedly rammed them when they had stopped for a water break on Sohna-Palwal road on Friday morning. The police said the trolley driver escaped from the spot after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Hassan Mohammad, 32, his 11-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 6 and 3. Hassan’s wife, Afsana, suffered minor injuries, while his brother-in-law, Khurshid, was left unhurt in the accident.

According to the police, Hassan’s wife had gone to visit her parents in Dhauj, Faridabad, on June 17 and the family was returning to their residence in Bhadangaka village in Nuh on two motorcycles, driven by Hassan and Khurshid. According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30am near Silani Chowk in Sohna where the family had stopped for a water break.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the statement recorded by Khurshid, the children, on the way, said they were parched and the family stopped for a break. Hassan, his children and his wife stood next to the motorcycle while Khurshid went looking for a water bottle. A tractor-trolley suddenly arrived and while negotiating a turn, it lost balance and hit the family.”

The police said Hassan, who worked as a driver, and his children, were killed on the spot while his wife sustained minor injuries. “Since the lockdown was imposed, the family had not visited their relatives. On Wednesday, they went to Faridabad and spent the night there and on Friday morning, decided to return to Nuh. The accused trolley driver is yet to be traced.”

A case was registered against the accused person under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sadar Sohna police station on Friday, said the police. The post-mortem examinations were conducted on Friday and the bodies were handed over to the family.