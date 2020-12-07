Four men arrested after encounter at Rajasthan border: Gurugram Police

gurugram

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:53 IST

The police on Monday arrested four men wanted for several heinous crimes in Haryana and neighbouring states following an alleged encounter in Budhi Bawal village, 54 km from Gurugram. Their arrest solved more than two dozen cases in the district, said police.

Police said three suspects had suffered gunshot wounds in the incident and that two of them were critical and admitted to PGIMS Rohtak.

The suspects were identified as Govind alias Bhambal (19), Mamman (18), Mohit (18) and Rohit alias Dadu (20) of Alwar in Rajasthan. They were wanted in cases of robbery, extortion, attempt to murder, murder, carjacking and snatching, said police.

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said they had received information that the gang was in Rewari allegedly to rob a businessman.

“Acting on this information, a team of eight personnel was formed from Sector 31 CIA and were sent to Rewari. When the teams were raiding the area, they found a car that was reported stolen from Sector 86 last month. Upon discovering the police team on their tail, the car drove away,” he said, adding that the team gave chase.

Rao said when police team signalled the driver to stop, the occupants started firing at the them. “They used narrow lanes to flee towards Alwar border but the teams chased them,” he said. When cornered, the suspects allegedly tried to make a run for it on foot while shooting at the police but were apprehended.

Three suspects suffered bullet injuries, one in head, another in chest and third one in his leg. Police said they called for ambulances that rushed the injured to the hospital with the assistance of local police.

Police said the suspect fired 30 rounds, while they police fired eight in retaliation.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said two country made pistols with six live cartridges were recovered from them and so was the stolen car.

Police said same gang was involved in the recent six car robberies reported from Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk, Manesar, Hero Hinda Chowk and Shankar chowk.

“This gang used to come from Alwar and target victims on the expressway. They have robbed more than 50 cars at gunpoint and have looted more than ₹20 lakh,” said Rao.

In the last two months, this is the third such alleged encounter that ended with the arrests of the suspects.

On November 3, six people, including four policemen, were severely injured in retaliatory firing by a group of suspected criminals in Nuh’s Punhana during a raid to arrest a 30-year-old man who was an accused in several cases of ATM theft, robbery, cattle smuggling and carjacking. On October 10, police had arrested two alleged criminal in Manesar after an exchange of fire out of which one died undergoing treatment. Two country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, a backpack and a Swift car were allegedly recovered from the possession of the criminals.