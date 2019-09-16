Four men booked for kidnapping and beating 13-year-old boy in Wazirabad

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 02:28 IST

Four men were booked for allegedly beating and kidnapping a 13-year-old boy as they suspected him of stealing a mobile phone at the Dhani market in Wazirabad on Friday. The police said that the boy’s father was also beaten up by the men.

According to the police, the boy is a Class 8 student and a resident of Wazirabad. His father is an auto-rickshaw driver and his mother runs a shop of cosmetic products near their residence.

The incident took place on Thursday around 12.30pm when the boy was playing at a neighbouring house.

In the police complaint, his father alleged that he saw his neighbours beating the boy when he returned home after work. On enquiring, they alleged that the boy had stolen a mobile phone from their house.

“Two more men came to the spot and began kicking and punching me. I fainted at the spot because of the beating,” the boy’s father stated in the first information report (FIR). He added that the men allegedly kidnapped his son.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station, said, “We are trying to find the boy. No suspect has been arrested yet. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Friday.

