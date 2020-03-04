e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Four rob man of motorcycle in Sector 57, assault him

Four rob man of motorcycle in Sector 57, assault him

gurugram Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four unidentified persons assaulted a man and allegedly stole his motorcycle near a school in Sector 57 on Monday. The police said the victim sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Presently, his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim, Rohit Tiwari, 28, a supplier of automobile parts, was returning to his rented house in Ghata village, after appearing for a job interview.

Tiwari, a native of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, said, “I was going to Sector 50 and had reached near a school in Sector 57, when I parked my motorcycle near the road side to relieve myself. Suddenly, four men accosted me and started kicking me. One of the suspects hit me with a stone and another was carrying a weapon. I could not see them properly and fell unconscious.”

The police said that preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects were carrying sticks and stones, but did not have a firearm. “Eyewitnesses said that after assaulting the victim, all the four suspects fled the spot on his motorcycle,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The victim sustained injuries on his face, chest and body and was rushed to the Civil Hospital by passersby. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after treatment.

The police said the suspected men are yet to be identified and they are trying to obtain footage from a CCTV in the area. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 56 police station on Tuesday, said the police.

On February 7, armed assailants had shot at four men and snatched their mobile phones after assaulting them in Sector 29.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news