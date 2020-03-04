Four rob man of motorcycle in Sector 57, assault him

gurugram

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:51 IST

Four unidentified persons assaulted a man and allegedly stole his motorcycle near a school in Sector 57 on Monday. The police said the victim sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Presently, his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim, Rohit Tiwari, 28, a supplier of automobile parts, was returning to his rented house in Ghata village, after appearing for a job interview.

Tiwari, a native of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, said, “I was going to Sector 50 and had reached near a school in Sector 57, when I parked my motorcycle near the road side to relieve myself. Suddenly, four men accosted me and started kicking me. One of the suspects hit me with a stone and another was carrying a weapon. I could not see them properly and fell unconscious.”

The police said that preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects were carrying sticks and stones, but did not have a firearm. “Eyewitnesses said that after assaulting the victim, all the four suspects fled the spot on his motorcycle,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The victim sustained injuries on his face, chest and body and was rushed to the Civil Hospital by passersby. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after treatment.

The police said the suspected men are yet to be identified and they are trying to obtain footage from a CCTV in the area. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 56 police station on Tuesday, said the police.

On February 7, armed assailants had shot at four men and snatched their mobile phones after assaulting them in Sector 29.