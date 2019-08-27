Frequent tripping causing three-four hour outages daily at Gurugram’s Sushant Lok 3

gurugram

Frequent tripping, causing an average of three to four hours of power cuts every day, is creating troubles for residents of Sushant Lok 3 for the past couple of weeks. On Monday, a group of annoyed residents wrote to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), seeking intervention of top officials to fix the problem.

The letter written to DHBVN chief engineer Sanjiv Chopra mentioned that the tripping happens on average five to six times a day that is not only affecting water supply, but also damaging electric home appliances.

Harish Narang, one of the residents, said, “The tripping has damaged my microwave oven on Saturday. Electrical appliances of many other residents have also got damaged. It annoyed us and we decided to write to the DHBVN directly. We have been paying electricity bills every month to Ansal Buildwell Limited, the developer.”

Ansal Buildwell Limited (ABL) developed Sushant Lok 3 about two decades ago and is still maintaining the locality.

Pawan Yadav, one of the residents of the group that wrote to the DHBVN, said, “On Saturday and Sunday, we experienced tripping 15 times resulting in seven hours of power cuts. When we spoke to the DHBVN linemen and junior engineers, they said tripping has been happening for reasons, such as short circuits, transformer blasts, cable faults, etc. We have sought intervention of DHBVN chief engineer to resolve the issue.”

The DHBVN has been pruning tree branches in the colony for the past three weeks that cause short circuits to electricity cable. “In rainy season, tree branches hanging over the electric wires cause short circuits and that is why we have been doing the pruning of trees. For pruning also, we take scheduled cuts. The pruning work will take two to three weeks more,” said a DHBVN official familiar with the matter.

The developer acknowledged the frequent tripping and complaints of annoyed residents. OP Wahi, senior vice-president, ABL, said, “We have spoken with DHBVN officials to resolve the problem, and minimise the scheduled power cuts in the colony.”

The DHBVN has supplied single point electricity connection to ABL which further has been distributing electricity among the residents.

“I have instructed our men to inform residents in advance about scheduled power cuts for pruning,” said Chopra.

