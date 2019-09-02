GMDA notifies 30 developers to install sewage analysers in 15 days or face water supply disconnection

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:18 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday, sent notices to 30 developers to install within 15 days of receiving the notice, analysers at their sewage treatment plants (STPs) for online monitoring of their sewage generation, discharge and treatment on a daily basis.

The GMDA notice said if they fail to comply, the authority will disconnect water and sewage connections of all the 30 establishments and matter will be referred to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for further action and police complaint will be initiated as well.

The GMDA’s stringent action plan against the defaulters has come in the backdrop of direct monitoring of the city’s untreated sewage disposal into Yamuna through the Najaphgarg drain by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The authority said the group of 30 developers, who own residential and commercial establishments along the Southern and Northern Peripheral Roads (SPR and NPR) in Sectors 57 to 115, collectively discharge 60 million litres of sewage daily–as per the installed capacity of their STPs.

The authority on July 16 had asked owners cum developers of 366 STPs across the city to install analysers–a device that will help the GMDA to monitor all functions of these STPs through the geographical positioning system (GPS).

GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora said, “We will disconnect the water and sewer connections after the expiry of the notice period. We have to get analysers installed at all the 366 privately installed STPs. Compares to the 336 STPs, this group of selected 30 STPs have high sewage discharge. We need to check them first as they are the biggest polluters. As per our survey, we have found deficiencies in their STPs.”

The GMDA conducted a physical survey of 100 STPs last week and selected 60 of them as the biggest polluters. “Another group of 30 STP owners we will start getting notices September 15 onwards,” Arora said.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:18 IST