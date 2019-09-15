GMDA releases draft mobility plan for public feedback

gurugram

After a month’s delay, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has shared a draft version of its Mobility Management Plan (MMP) for public feedback on its official website. The MMP, which comprises a 352-page document prepared by the Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture, provides a detailed look into the existing status quo and future of mobility in Gurugram.

“(Gurugram) lacks proper, organized and affordable public transport for local/intra–city (needs),” the draft observes about the prevailing state of public transport. The study found very limited facilities available for pedestrians despite the fact that nearly 48% of all daily trips are undertaken on foot. Public transport, meanwhile, accounts for only 7% of this modal split. It added that buses and shared autos—which handle 7.3% and 1% of transport volume, respectively—are “crowded, in a dilapidated state and unsafe”.

Moreover, only about 20% of the city’s roads have streetlights, with encroachments and unauthorized parking reducing the carrying capacity of roads—about 32% of which are two-lane carriageways—making them prone to traffic congestion.

As per the GMDA Authority Bill, 2016, mobility “includes the movement of person on foot, or a wheeled conveyance of any description.” Accordingly, under the GMDA Act, the authority is mandated to prepare and implement an MMP for the city to address these tenets.

Citizens have till October 4 to submit their comments on, and objections to, the MMP via the GMDA website.

SOCIO-ECONOMIC FINDINGS

One of the key aspects of the MMP is its collection of household-level data, which gives insights into the socio-economic makeup of Gurugram through the lens of transport and mobility, said officials of the GMDA and the SPA. The socio-economic data is one among 11 primary surveys carried out and used for the draft plan.

An average household in Gurugram is of 3.8 people, with 28% households having 4-5 people and another 28% having less than 3 people. The survey used a sample size of 6,700 homes (about 2% of all households in the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex area), in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Urban Development.

In terms of per household vehicle ownership, the MMP found that “about 65% households have two-wheelers followed by 23% household that own cars.”

The household survey also found that 48% households have an income of ₹20,000 or more per month, “while 45% lie in income range of ₹10,000-₹20,000 per month.” However, it found that travelling within the city is also an expensive task with “40% households spending more than ₹2,000 per month” on transportation, which includes commute to and from offices, schools and markets, among others. This was followed by 26% of sampled families spending ₹1,000-₹1,500 per month, and another 15% shelling out ₹1,500 -₹2,000 per month for daily commute.

“A trip has been defined as a journey from a place of origin to a place of destination by a person capable of performing independent trips by any mode, for any purpose and at any time of the day,” states the MMP.

Experts explained that a higher per capita trip rate (PCTR) indicates that the city affords a high-degree of mobility to its residents. For Gurugram, the average PCTR was 1.3. However, when walking was included as a mode of transport, the PCTR of the city rose to 1.9.

This number is congruent with data revealing city’s preferred mode of transport as walking. It also sheds light on the poor state of public transport in Gurugram, which accounts for only 7.3% of this modal split. “Nearly 48.5% trips are made on foot, followed by two-wheelers with 21% share,” the MMP states. Private cars, on the other hand, make up only about 10% of this whole.

When walking is excluded as a mode of transport, two-wheelers become the preferred option, accounting for 41% of all trips, followed by private cars (19%) and autos (15%).

According to earlier data compiled by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data, Delhi has a PCTR of 1.5, while Mumbai, which has a more developed public transport system, has a PCTR of about 1.7, including walking.

Walking in Delhi accounts for about 35% of the modal share and in Mumbai it accounts for about 56%.

OTHER AREAS OF CONSIDERATION

In addition to this demographic analysis, the draft MMP also addresses traffic congestion, options to improve mobility, more equitable access to these options, improving road safety, the state of public transport, environmental considerations and land use patterns, among others. The MMP also provides immediate, short-term, mid-term and long-term interventions to “enable safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to the residents of Gurugram”.

Transport experts were reluctant to comment on the MMP without first scrutinizing the document. SPA head of transport planning Sanjay Gupta, who spearheaded the study, was unavailable to comment on the matter as he was travelling.

A senior GMDA official in the know of the matter, however, said, “The specific contents of the draft MMP will have to be elaborated on by the SPA. However, we encourage citizens to study and respond with comments. The MMP, once formulated, will form the basis of various decisions relating to mobility and transport in Gurugram.”

