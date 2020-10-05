Gurugram: 25-year-old woman gang-raped, brutally assaulted by four in DLF Phase 2

gurugram

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:28 IST

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by four men in a real estate dealer’s office in DLF Phase 2 area early Sunday morning. The woman suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where her condition is ‘stable’, according to the police.

Four suspects, three of whom work with a food delivery service company, were arrested on Sunday morning, said police.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30am when the woman, who lives in Delhi, was standing near Sikanderpur Metro station. Quoting her statement, the police said that she met a man and after a brief conversation, she agreed to accompany him on his motorcycle to an office in DLF phase 2, where he worked as a helper and cleaner.

According to the police, when she reached there, three friends of the helper were already present. Police said, quoting the victim’s statement, that seeing so many men she felt uncomfortable and tried to leave but the accused forced themselves upon her and assaulted her. She alleged that the four men raped her and when she resisted, they thrashed her. As per her statement to the police, she was punched and kicked multiple times and her head was smashed against the wall and the floor.

Police said after sexually assaulting her, the four accused left her stranded on the road, locked the office and escaped on motorcycles. Some private security guards called the police after they noticed the victim while she was profusely bleeding from the head and in a disoriented state. A police team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital in DLF phase 2. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to the civil hospital.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), DLF, said, “She suffered head injuries mainly and was bleeding. Since no neurosurgeon was available at the time at the civil hospital, she was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 for treatment. Her condition is stable. She is conscious and has recorded her statement. She has alleged that she was raped by four men, who beat her up when she tried to resist. We have contacted her family and a team has gone to Delhi to inform them.”

Goel said based on the information given by the victim, the police arrested all suspects on Sunday morning.

The police identified the suspects as Ranjan Yadav, 23, Pawan, 24, Pankaj Kumar, 26 and Govind Yadav, 20, were arrested on Sunday morning. Police said all of them live in Chakkarpur village. Ranjan works as a helper and cleaner at the real estate office in DLF phase 2, where the incident took place while the other three work as delivery persons for food aggregators.

A case was registered against the accused persons under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 2 police station on Sunday, said police. According to National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Crime in India’ report, 159 gang rape cases were registered in Haryana in 2019.