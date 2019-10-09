Gurugram: 50-year-old killed in road accident

gurugram

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:06 IST

A 50-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly hit him at a bus stand in Sidhrawali village, police said after a complaint was filed in this regard on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 15 around 6.30pm when the victim , Ram Pratab, a native of a village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, was standing at the bus stand to go to Dharuhera. According to the police, Ram Pratab was a daily wager and lived in the city with his family.

In the police complaint filed by the victim’s son Sachin, who was with Ram Pratab at the time of the accident, said that a speeding car allegedly hit his father and sped off. Sachin rushed his father to a hospital in the city and then took him to a hospital in Etawah.

“Due to the impact of the collision, my father fell on the road divider. He sustained serious injuries on his whole body. On September 16, I took him to a hospital in Etawah where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. I got busy in the last rites and when I returned to Gurugram, I filed a complaint regarding the incident,” Sachin told HT on Wednesday.

Head constable Tarun of the Bilaspur police station said, “A case has been registered against the suspect. We have been able to recover the car’s registration number and we are trying to locate the driver. He is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:06 IST