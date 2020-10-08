e-paper
Gurugram: 700 National Health Mission workers threaten two-day strike from Oct 12

Gurugram: 700 National Health Mission workers threaten two-day strike from Oct 12

gurugram Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:14 IST
Prayag Arora-Desai
Prayag Arora-Desai
         

Over 700 contract workers with the National Health Mission (NHM) in Gurugram are planning a two-day strike, on October 12 and 13.

In a notice addressed to Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, on Wednesday, the district president of the NHM Karmachari Sangh (Gurugram), Hari Raj, stated that a colleague had been terminated without notice and if she is not reinstated by October 11, a two-day strike will be held the following day by close to 700 people. “These include medical officers, ANMs, ambulance drivers, data entry operators and so on, a huge portion of which are involved in handling Covid-19,” Raj said.

The CMO, though having confirmed that he has received a notice from the NHM union in the matter, declined to speak.

The NHM Karmachari Sangh (Haryana) had, in late September, warned of a possible strike over the introduction of two contentious termination clauses in their employment contracts, which were up for renewal. On October 1, the matter was resolved in a meeting with Dr Virender Yadav, who agreed to renew the workers’ contracts with the specific clauses rescinded. At the time, too, Dr Yadav had confirmed the development but declined to comment.

