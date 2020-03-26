Gurugram admin moves to fix supply chain, forms teams of volunteers for home deliveries, issues e-passes for essential travel during Covid lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:13 IST

Addressing citizens, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday his government is focused on fixing the supply chain of essential commodities. He added that at least 4,700 civil volunteers across the state will be roped in to ensure smooth delivery of food and medicines to homes.

According to district development and panchayat officer Narender Sarwan, who is coordinating volunteer efforts in the district, close to 160 people in Gurugram have volunteered to assist with home delivery of food and medicines. “We have formed about 20 teams which will ensure door-to-door delivery of medicines and foods,” said Sarwan.

District officials, including deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, did not respond to multiple requests seeking clarity on how volunteer efforts will be deployed in the city.

In his address, Khattar also said that in the four days since Haryana first put out a call for volunteers, close to 33,000 individuals have registered to help deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, including 546 doctors, 255 nurses, 1,108 paramedics and 1,140 individuals who have signed up to help with public communications. “We can provide more details on the exact number of volunteers and their duties in Gurugram tomorrow,” Sarwan added.

Going by information shared by the district administration on Twitter, residents who wish to volunteer can write in to covid19gurugram@gmail.com. Other than this, the administration on Thursday also began issuance of e-passes for residents, who can now apply online for permits to travel during the curfew to procure essential items.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, meanwhile, also addressed citizens via a Facebook live session at 8pm on Thursday, in which he said, “We will see to it that no pass requests for important work are declined. However, if the work is not important or can wait, it is important to do so. Passes can be requested at www.ggncurfewpass.in.”

Khatri also spoke of volunteers being roped in to support the effort, but did not provide further details. He, however, said that plumbers, electricians, AC technicians and various other roles would be considered as essential services and allowed to operate during the period of lockdown. Additionally, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited also mobilised its buses to help with delivery of groceries and essential items to condominiums and RWAs, starting Thursday.