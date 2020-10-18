Gurugram agencies directed to keep dust pollution at bay

gurugram

The district administration of Gurugram has identified 12 city roads that witness heavy dust pollution and has directed the agencies concerned to take steps to control pollution, in view of the worsening air quality and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) since October 15.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has specifically called for increased mechanised cleaning, regular sprinkling of water on roads, implementation of construction norms and repair of potholes on these roads, which were identified in a report last Wednesday.

According to the administration, the most polluted roads are Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Basai, Dwarka Expressway, stretch from Sector 10 Chowk to Ghadoli village, Mini secretariat and Vikas Sadan Parking, the vehicle training ground near Leisure Valley Park, Huda City Centre in Sector 29, internal roads between sectors 58 and 67, Genpact Chowk, internal roads from sectors 83 to 93 and roads in Udyog Vihar.

The roads were suppliers of building and construction material are located also need to be surveilled and action taken, as per the directive.

Different agencies in the city, which are responsible for the upkeep of these roads, stated in their report to the deputy commissioner that mechanical cleaning and sweeping of these roads is being carried out and water is being sprinkled to reduce dust pollution.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that it has formed multiple teams to implement the directions issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) and that violators are being penalised on a daily basis. On Saturday, the MCG had collected penalties amounting to Rs 7.25 lakh from violators, a senior official said.

The official said that treated water is being sprinkled on roads and trees to reduce dust pollution and that the agency is also carrying out mechanical cleaning and sweeping of roads.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that it has directed contractors to sprinkle water at sites where construction is taking place on of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Road, and cover construction material. “The contractors have deployed sprinklers to check dust pollution. We will implement the rules strictly,” said Shashi Bhushan, project director, NHAI.

Officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran said that they have appointed nodal officers to keep a watch on roads, construction sites and its markets. “Our officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. No activity which causes dust will be allowed,” said Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP.

Officials of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) said that developers have been asked to follow directions issued by EPCA. “Construction sites and roads being made by developers are being monitored,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in its reply to the district administration, submitted that roads under its jurisdiction are in good condition and well-maintained. It also said that wherever required, potholes are being repaired under special repair works.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) informed the district administration that there are no unpaved roads in Udyog Vihar and that a fund of Rs 7.69 crore has been sanctioned for improvement of internal roads.