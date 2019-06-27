Gurugram authority threatens to cut off water supply to 43 bulk users

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has threatened to disconnect, next month, water supply connections to 43 bulk users, including the plotted township of Mayfield Garden, Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar, if the parties do not clear pending water bills.

Sheetal International Private Limited, which developed Mayfield Garden (sector 49/50) 20 years ago owes approximately Rs.10 lakh, while Ansal API, which developed Sushant Lok 1 (and Palam Vihar) 30 years ago owes approximately Rs.3 crore.

“Treating raw water at both our treatment plants at Basai and Chandu Budhera and then the supply through distribution network costs GMDA Rs.9 per kilo litre. The defaulters must understand that canal water is not free distribution. If they fail to deposit their respective dues by end of the month, we will disconnect water supply in July,” Lalit Arora, chief engineer, said.

The GMDA had sent notices to 150 bulk user defaulters in January this year to clear their pending water bills dues by March-end to avoid disconnections.

“Most of the 150 have paid pending water bills following GMDA notices. The 43 remaining to pay are on the GMDA radar, and these include Mayfield Garden, Ansal’s Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar and others,” said Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, who has formed enforcement team of officials to crack on defaulters.

In the midst of summer, disconnections will severly affect residents across these colonies.

Ajay Shoukeen, assistant general manager, Sheetal International, said that there are 19 water connections registered in the name of the company for all 13 blocks at Mayfield Garden that have their respective RWAs. “GMDA has sent notices regarding three water connections and I will have to check which blocks they pertain to,” he said.

Pro Facility Services Private Limited (Profac), which maintains the Ansal API-developed Palam Vihar, claimed that the civic maintenance collection (including water bill) has reduced to less than 20% in the past three years, resulting in the non-payment of water bills to the authority.

Pradeep Kumar, general manager, Profac, said, “We have no money to pay pending water bill to GMDA as we have almost zero maintenance collection in the colony. Where do we pay from? We are helpless.”

The GMDA supplies roughly 440 to 450 million litres daily (MLD) to the city from its two plants — which it distributes majorly through the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure corporation (HSIIDC).

The municipal body then distributes water to municipal areas, sectors, and the villages while HSIIDC distributes in industrial areas.

The GMDA, which is the master supplier, directly supplies water to all the private areas — plotted and group housing societies.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 03:13 IST