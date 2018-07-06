Gurugram businessman arrested for raping daughter’s friend during a sleepover

A 45-year-old resident of The Belaire in DLF 5 was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly raping an 18-year-old friend of his daughter when she visited their home in the high-end apartment on Thursday for a sleepover, police said.

The suspect, a businessman, lives in a rented apartment at The Belaire and has been staying in Gurugram for the last eight years, police said.

The incident took place between 4 and 5 am on Friday, when the victim was at the house of the businessman. His daughter, who studies abroad, had come to India for a holiday and invited her school friend to her place, the police said.

He was arrested within three hours of the police receiving a complaint of rape against him. He has confessed to the crime and will be produced before a court on Saturday, KK Rao, commissioner of police, said.

According to Poonam Hooda, station house officer at the women’s police station, the victim, along with her mother came to the police station around 12 noon Friday, and lodged a rape complaint against the businessman. “She has complained that her friend’s father raped her on Thursday in his bedroom,” she said. A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station in Gurugram’s Sector 51 on Friday after the victim complained to the police.

The statement of the victim was also recorded under section 164 before the duty magistrate on Friday evening and her medical examination was conducted, police said.

When the victim went to their apartment on Thursday, the rape accused allegedly took his daughter and the victim to Cyber Hub in Gurugram for dinner and drinks. Police said his wife was out of town. “The victim has told us that he was sloshed when they returned home,” Hooda said.

She was sleeping next to her friend in her bedroom when the accused walked in and called her out to talk. He then allegedly pulled her to his room.

“He locked the room and raped her. He also threatened her not to share the incident with anyone,” Hooda said. Police said she woke up her friend immediately. The women tried waking up the accused but he had passed out. The two left the house around 10 am and went to the victim’s house. The victim informed her mother, after which they went to the police station.

Hooda said that the victim had been visiting their house since her school days. Both the women studied together at a reputed private school in the city.