Gurugram: DTCP to prepare report of all unauthorised colonies that have come up in last 5 years

gurugram

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:48 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP), Gurugram, has been asked to prepare a detailed list of all the illegal colonies that have come up in the district in the last five years. The move comes in the wake of the month-long demolition drive being carried out by the department against illegal colonies that have come up in Bhonsdi, Badshhapur, Damdama, Darbaripur, Farrukhnagar and other villages of the district. In the last year alone, the department estimates that over 100 colonies have come up on agricultural land without any permission, against which the drive is ongoing.

As per the directions given by the director, town and country planning, officials in Gurugram have been asked to prepare a list of these illegal colonies, identify the sale deeds of plots that have been registered in various tehsils without obtaining no-objection certificates from the DTCP, and also identify the tehsildars under whose aegis these registrations were carried out. Officials privy to the matter said that given the serious problem caused by the rampant development of illegal colonies, a detailed report in this regard will be shared with the revenue department and the state government.

Amrik Singh, senior town planner, Gurugram, confirmed it and said that this report was part of the ongoing action against illegal development, which is being taken by the department. “This information on illegal colonies has been sought by the headquarters and will be prepared and submitted,” he said.

Officials of the DTCP said that the registration of smaller plots by revenue authorities has been one of the key reasons that have been identified for the development of illegal colonies. As per the rules, a no-objection certificate (NOC) has to be obtained from the DTCP for the registration of any sale deed, a general power of attorney or special power of attorney for a plot measuring up to 2 kanals, which comes under Section 7A of the Haryana Urban Areas Act, 1975. “It has been observed that NOCs were not obtained for a large number of plots that were registered in illegal colonies across the district. This, however, will not be allowed henceforth,” RS Bhath, district town planner, said.

Bhath said that the DTCP is working in tandem with the district administration to embed the requirement of an NOC into the HALRIS system used by revenue authorities for the registration of sale deeds. “Once this system is implemented, there would be no human intervention and the system itself will ask for an NOC,” he said.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, also said that they were working on making the system online so that no one could bypass the requirement of NOC.

Till this happens, the department is going to keep a vigil on the ground as well keep checking with revenue authorities to prevent the registration of illegal deeds.