Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Four killed in separate hit-and-run cases

Gurugram: Four killed in separate hit-and-run cases

gurugram Updated: Jan 13, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Three men were killed after a 12-wheeler truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on Sidhrawali road in Bilaspur on Sunday evening. The police said the men sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sukhbir (30) from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Kumar (23) from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Vinod Pal (24) from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pardesh. They used to live on rent in Naharpur area of Delhi. Sukhbir used to work at a factory in Manesar and Kumar worked at a blood testing lab in IMT-Manesar, the police said

The incident took place around 4.30pm when the victims were returning home from Dharuhera after attending to some personal work.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohammed Jahid of the Bilaspur police station said they were riding their motorcycle in the service lane when the accident took place. “There is an exit linking the service lane with the highway. When the men were going towards the highway through that exit, a truck hit their motorcycle. The men sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The driver fled the spot and is yet to be identified or arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

The police said the truck has a Rajasthan registration number.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death of negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Sunday. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

In a separate incident, a man in his thirties was killed after a container truck allegedly hit him while he was answering nature’s call near KMP toll plaza near Manesar on Sunday night. The police said the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Prakash Singh, a resident of Kaithal. The incident took place Sunday around 9pm when he had come to Sohna to sell fodder on his tractor.

In the police complaint, Krishna, who was accompanying the victim, said they stopped on their way home for the victim to relieve himself, when the accident happened. “The driver of the truck is yet to be identified and arrested,” the ASI said.

The police said the container truck was registered in Delhi. A case was registered against the accused under section 279 and 304A of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.

