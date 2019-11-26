Gurugram: Goons on foot, flag down biker, snatch his vehicle

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:16 IST

In Farrukhnagar, two pedestrians flagged down a motorcycle rider, roughed him up and stole his vehicle on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim, identified by first name as Sunil, 29, was returning from Jatola village to his house in Joniawas village. The police said the suspects were yet to be identified and a crime branch team was probing the matter.

Sunil, who has an ice-cream business, said that he was about a kilometre from his village when two pedestrians came in front of his vehicle and asked him to stop the motorcycle. “They hurled abuses at me and started pushing me. I fell on the road. They got on the motorcycle and took off. I did not argue with them as I was scared that they may be carrying a weapon,” he said, adding that he immediately reported the incident to the police control room.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 379 A (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station.