Gurugram homebuyers hit as glitch slows registrations in Badshahpur

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:19 IST

Registration of property deals in Badshahpur sub- tehsil office has slowed down over the last four to five days due to technical issues in the computer server, said homebuyers, who had to go to the Sohna Road office for registration of documents. Buyers and real estate dealers, on Tuesday, said that though the problem has persisted for three to four months, it has become acute over the last couple of days. Some people had to wait for four to five hours to get the property registered and the number of daily registries has also come down considerably, they added.

Badshahpur is the hub of real estate market in Gurugram district with large number of real estate deals happening in residential complexes built along the Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

The Badshahpur sub-tehsil was formed by the government in 2016 along with Wazirabad, Harsaru and Kadipur to decentralise the revenue and other related works in Gurugram district.

Sudhir Sharma, a real estate consultant, said that buyers had complained to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, on October 4 regarding this problem and asked him to take action. “Around 150 property deals are registered in Badshahpur tehsil office and hundreds of apartment buyers come daily for this purpose. The problem has become more acute in last four days. We request the government to resolve it at the earliest,” he said.

In their complaint to the deputy commissioner, homebuyers stated that they were facing lot of problems in getting the documents registered due to recurring breakdown of the server. “A lot of people have to take leave of absence from their offices/places of work to get this done and have to return (empty-handed) because the system is not working,” Ravinder Agarwal said.

When asked about the matter, Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said their technical team was working on fixing the issues faced in the server and that things would normalise in a few days time. “There is a technical problem with the server and it will be resolved soon,” he said.

