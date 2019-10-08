e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Gurugram homebuyers hit as glitch slows registrations in Badshahpur

gurugram Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Registration of property deals in Badshahpur sub- tehsil office has slowed down over the last four to five days due to technical issues in the computer server, said homebuyers, who had to go to the Sohna Road office for registration of documents. Buyers and real estate dealers, on Tuesday, said that though the problem has persisted for three to four months, it has become acute over the last couple of days. Some people had to wait for four to five hours to get the property registered and the number of daily registries has also come down considerably, they added.

Badshahpur is the hub of real estate market in Gurugram district with large number of real estate deals happening in residential complexes built along the Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

The Badshahpur sub-tehsil was formed by the government in 2016 along with Wazirabad, Harsaru and Kadipur to decentralise the revenue and other related works in Gurugram district.

Sudhir Sharma, a real estate consultant, said that buyers had complained to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, on October 4 regarding this problem and asked him to take action. “Around 150 property deals are registered in Badshahpur tehsil office and hundreds of apartment buyers come daily for this purpose. The problem has become more acute in last four days. We request the government to resolve it at the earliest,” he said.

In their complaint to the deputy commissioner, homebuyers stated that they were facing lot of problems in getting the documents registered due to recurring breakdown of the server. “A lot of people have to take leave of absence from their offices/places of work to get this done and have to return (empty-handed) because the system is not working,” Ravinder Agarwal said.

When asked about the matter, Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said their technical team was working on fixing the issues faced in the server and that things would normalise in a few days time. “There is a technical problem with the server and it will be resolved soon,” he said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 21:19 IST

top news
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
Oct 08, 2019 21:03 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
Oct 08, 2019 21:29 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
Oct 08, 2019 21:17 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News