Gurugram man booked for sending obscene emails

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:57 IST

The police on Tuesday booked an unidentified person for allegedly sending emails containing vulgar and pornographic images to several employees of a private company in Udyog Vihar and insulting a female staffer of the company by way of levelling malicious allegations.

An authorised representative of the company filed a complaint at cyber crime police station on August 1.

In the complaint, the representative stated that several employees, including the human resource (HR) department, received at least three emails from a man who introduced himself as a fiancé of a female employee of the company. In the emails, the suspect levelled malicious allegations against the female staffer and another male employee.

“The person circulated vulgar, obscene and pornographic images containing indecent representation of women and further alleged that the said images are of the female employee,” said the complaint.

The police said the first email was sent on July 15. The following day, the suspect sent another email to several employees repeating the allegations and again circulating indecent material. A third email was sent on July 29, said the police.

The complainant added that the female employee denied knowing the person who had sent the emails and said that she was not his fiancée. “She stated that she was facing cyber harassment and her morphed picture was used on social media platforms and fake accounts in her name were created,” read the complaint.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the suspect was yet to be arrested and police were conducting raids to trace him.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at cyber crime police station on Tuesday, said police.

