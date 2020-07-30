e-paper
Gurugram / Gurugram may receive more rainfall, some thunderstorms in coming days

Gurugram may receive more rainfall, some thunderstorms in coming days

gurugram Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
After light to moderate showers earlier this week, Gurugram is likely to receive more rainfall for at least the next four days, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm around August 4, a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Gurugram received close to 12mm of rainfall (as per IMD data). The daytime temperature also fell from, from 34.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 31.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

As per the IMD’s seven-day weather forecast for the city, Gurugram will experience “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” till at least August 3 — during which period the maximum temperature will slowly climb from about 32 degrees Celsius on Friday, to 36 degrees Celsius by Monday. However, the mercury is expected to plunge again around Tuesday, with a high chance of a thunderstorm.

The onset of monsoon is also likely to have a favourable impact on air quality in the city. From largely ‘moderate’ levels of pollution observed early in the month, pollution levels have, over the past 10 days, dipped to settle in the ‘satisfactory’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin.

On Thursday, Gurugram’s AQI value was 59 (satisfactory), with an average PM2.5 concentration of 64ug/3 (only slightly above the safety threshold of 60ug/m3). As per projections by the CPCB, Gurugram will continue to experience favourable air quality over the next few days, with Friday’s AQI expected to settle at 52 (also satisfactory), before improving to 46 (good) on Saturday.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, spokesperson, IMD, explained that the prevailing conditions are due to the passage of a monsoon trough over northern India, which has been shifting southwards from the Himalayan foothills, leading to a convergence of rain bearing southwesterly and easterly winds over the plains. “With cloud formation over Delhi-NCR underway, we will see patchy rains till Sunday and then possibly heavier showers after that, early next week,” he said.

