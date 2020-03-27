Gurugram: No Covid-19 positive case reported in 72 hours

gurugram

The city has not reported any confirmed Covid-19 case in at least 72 hours, health department officials said on Friday, adding that two of the 10 Covid-19 patients in the city have recovered. Gurugram had reported at least one case every day in the last week.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “Lockdown and social distancing is playing its role. We are continuing with the sample collection of overseas travellers to trace suspected cases. Samples are being sent for testing every day to PGIMS Rohtak. It is also clear that there is no local transmission in the city till now.”

From Gurugram, 316 samples have been sent for testing since mid-January. The positive cases were reported from sectors 9, 50, 83, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok Phase 1.

Till Friday, 19 cases had been reported in the state. Ten of them were from Gurugram, two from Faridabad, four from Panipat, and one each from Panchkula, Palwal, and Sonepat.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “It is difficult to comment on the trajectory of Covid-19 cases, but we are seeing the impact of lockdown, social distancing and the restrictions imposed on international and domestic travel.”

Of the two persons who recovered from Covid-19, a 26-year-old woman who lives in Sector 9, had travelled to Malaysia and Indonesia and tested positive for the disease on March 13. She is yet to be discharged after the confirmatory test. The other patient, a 44-year-old man, a resident of Sector 50, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital has also recovered. He had returned from London on March 7. He had provided his sample to RML Hospital and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on March 12.