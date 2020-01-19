Gurugram: Occupancy rights of 44 ‘illegal’ guest houses revoked by HSVP

gurugram

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:52 IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has withdrawn the occupancy certificates (OCs) of 44 plots where either guesthouses were being run or the owners had violated building plan norms or commercial operations in violation of rules. Officials said that notices had been issued to 187 plot owners in 18 sectors of the HSVP, of which 108 are still under process, while the OCs of 44 plots had been withdrawn. They added that the majority of the guesthouses had been found in sectors 38, 39, 40, 46, 47, 51, 52 and 56 and after serving the first notice to the owners, their OCs had been cancelled.

The cancellation of OCs by the HSVP is in line with the action taken by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) last week when it cancelled the OCs of 50 plots in licensed private colonies where guesthouses were being run. Both the departments had also cancelled OCs last year after it was found that either violations had been committed or commercial operations were being run from residential properties.

As per details shared by the authority, three OCs were withdrawn in Sector 27, six in Sector 38, 4 in Sector 39, one in Sector 40, one in Sector 42, five in Sector 45, three in Sector 46, seven in Sector 47, four in Sector 51, six in Sector 52, three in Sector 56.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer 2, HSVP, said that guest houses and other commercial establishments being run in residential areas overload civic infrastructure, such as water, power, parking areas as well as compromise security. “The government has already introduced a new guest house policy, which is very liberal and allows people to run such establishments on sector roads. Property owners should come forward and get their guest houses regularised, or they will face strict action,” Kalia said.

Last month, the authority had surveyed in Sector 39 and found that more than 100 houses in the locality had violated building plans and a number of these were also running guest houses. Hari Singh Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, said that violations were carried out after obtaining the OCs. “We are issuing notices to all such plot owners and action will be taken against them as per law,” he said.