Gurugram Police deploys 600 personnel in nine new LORs

gurugram

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:49 IST

The police have deployed 600 personnel in the nine new large outbreak regions (LORs) of the city, starting Thursday. Necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that police personnel do not get infected, while tents have been put up in these areas so that officers on duty can get adequate amount of rest during the afternoon, said officials on Thursday.

With cases of coronavirus disease crossing the 7,000-mark, the district administration on Wednesday announced nine new LORs across the city and put them under lockdown till July 28. As per the order issued by the administration, the newly identified LORs include Rajiv Nagar, Om Nagar (Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar), Nathupur (Ravinder Nath slum, Shamshan Ghat slum), Laxman Vihar ( Dayanand Colony), Block-H Palam Vihar, Feroz Gandhi Colony (Madanpuri, Baldev Nagar) and Patel Nagar (Nai Basti and Arjun Nagar).

The list also includes Manesar (Harijan Basti and Lal Building Chowk) and Sohna (Thakurwada, Gujjar Ghati, Shiv Kund, Lohiyawada, Mangal Colony, Kayasthwada, Pathanwada, Tilpat Colony, Kohliwada, New Anaj Mandi and Baniyawada).Police officials said that 600 officials would posted across these nine new LORs, in addition to the 350 officers who are already posted in the existing ones.

As per the district administration, a large outbreak region is defined as a geographical area which sees a localised surge in the number of infections, which may not be epidemiologically linked. For operational purposes while an LOR must have at least 15 cases of Covid-19, a containment zone should have at least five such cases.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that teams from the Covid cell of the city police are carrying out an intensive contact tracing exercise. Meanwhile, health department officials said rapid antigen detection tests will be carried out in these nine areas to stop the spread of the infection. “The police teams deployed in these areas have been instructed to check the movement of the residents and not to allow anyone to move without an emergency. They will maintain social distancing while dealing with public and will enforce the wearing of face masks among the residents,” Rao said.

He added that for the purpose of surveillance, the police will breakdown the existing Covid-19 hot spots in the city into smaller clusters. Rao also said the police department is coordinating with the health department to fight against the spread of the virus. For this purpose, they have remapped the worst-affected areas in the city for improved scrutiny and a new strategy, which involves restricting people’s movement and intensification of health screening, has been prepared.

“The affected areas will have strict monitoring and action will be taken against people who are found to be loitering and moving around without wearing masks. The situation in these large outbreak areas will be similar to one existing during the first phase of the lockdown. We are requesting public to support the teams deployed for their safety and security and directions have been issued to ensure that proper checking is carried before the entry and exit of vehicles and residents,” said Rao.

Police officials also said contact tracing is being carried out in full swing and more than 150 contacts are being traced out on a daily basis. The police have also increased the number of officials at the Covid cell responsible for contact tracing.